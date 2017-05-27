Man ‘stable’ in hospital after vicious attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in a “vicious” attack on Thursday .

The 42-year-old victim was punched and kicked by another man outside flats inHamlton’s George Court at around 3.15pm.

The injured man was initially taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital,but has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The suspect, who simply walked off after the attack, is described as around 6ft and slim, and was wearing a black tracksuit top with white stripes on the arms, black tracksuit trousers and white training shoes.

Detective Constable Stewart Walton at Cambuslang CID said:

“This was a vicious attack which has left a man with serious injuries to his head.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage to help identify the person responsible and enquiries so far have revealed that there were many people in the vicinity at the time this assault took place.

“I urge these people to come forward immediately as they may have information that could assist our inquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambuslang Police Office via 101 quoting incident number 2531 of 25 May. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.