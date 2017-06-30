Man stabbed in the face at train station

Officers from British Transport Police are currently investigating after a man was stabbed in the face at a Lanarkshire train station this morning.

The call was made shortly after 9am and units from BTP and Police Scotland attended Cambuslang station alongside paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The injured man received treatment for a stab injury to his face. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are now appealing for any potential witnesses to get in touch.

Investigating officer DI Grant Cathcart, said: “This was a particularly nasty assault during a busy period in the morning and I am appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“We know the station was busy with passengers at the time. If you travelled through this station at approximately 9am and witnessed an altercation please get in touch as soon as possible.

“In addition I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen an altercation on Queens Avenue in Cambuslang shortly before this incident involving a man on foot and an occupant of a taxi.

“Our investigation is fast moving and we examining a number of positive lines of enquiry whilst we aim to understand exactly how this man came to receive his injuries.

“Thankfully violent assaults such as this are uncommon, but when they do occur we will use all available evidence to find those responsible and bring them before the courts.”

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 132 of 30/06/2017.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.