Man pledges no repeat of attack on mum (82)

A man who assaulted his 82-year-old mum after a row over what to watch on TV has thanked a sheriff who freed him from jail.

Dominic Treanor, who spent nearly four months behind bars after his arrest, promised: “It won’t happen again.”

Treanor (46), of Merryton Tower, Motherwell, admitted assaulting mum Elissa at her home in the town’s Arran Road on June 20 this year. An allegation that he brandished a knife at her was dropped.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard he had been drinking and punched the pensioner as she made a cup of tea in the kitchen. She suffered a bloodied nose which was cleaned and glued in hospital.

Treanor told police: “She knows how to push my buttons.” He was under supervision at the time, having avoided jail last year for stabbing his brother Hugh on the arm in the same house.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce admitted it was a “despicable” assault, but described Treanor as “vulnerable” and “very reliant” on his mum.

Sheriff Thomas Millar told Treanor: “It’s disappointing someone of your age with an otherwise clean record appears twice on fairly serious matters involving family.

“You’re now sober and say you’re determined to stay that way. Given the deletion in the charge and time spent in custody, I’m persuaded to make a community payback order.”

Treanor will be supervised for another two years and must attend for psychological counselling if required.