Man on dog attack charges

Two women were allegedly injured after a man set a dog on them in Motherwell.

Brian Byrne appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court accused of ordering the Staffordshire terrier to attack Stephanie White and Chelsea Chambers in Dinmont Crescent on April 16.

It’s claimed both women were bitten repeatedly.

Byrne (25), of Forgewood Road, Motherwell, denied the charges and was given bail ahead of his trial next month.