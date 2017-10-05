Man needs surgery after being attacked in Uddingston

A 38-year-old man needed surgery after being assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Uddingston.

Around 1am on Saturday, 23, victim was outside Angels Hotel when he was approached by another man who, without provocation, punched him to the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then attempted to punch the victim again, but was prevented from doing so by a member of the public, and ran off along Main Street towards Uddingston train station.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and later underwent surgery for a serious facial injury.

The suspect is described as a white male of medium build with blonde hair. He was wearing a distinctive orange Calvin Klein T shirt.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact DC Neil Dooher at Cambuslang CID on 101 quoting incident 286 of 23rd September.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.