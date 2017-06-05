Man jailed over cocaine worth £30k

A man has been jailed for two years after cocaine said to be worth more than £30,000 was seized from his Bellshill home.

Stuart Cuthbertson claimed he was only storing the drugs for other people, but a sheriff told him that as a link in the supply chain he was “equally responsible”.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard that, as well as quantities of the Class A drug, bags containing more than £3800 in cash and a hydraulic press used to prepare cocaine were seized by police.

Cuthbertson (30), of Cairnlea Gardens, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on April 14 last year.

An allegation that he was concerned in the supply of cannabis was dropped by the prosecution.

The cocaine recovered was said to be worth between £20,000 and £33,000.

Defence agent Douglas Barr said: “There are always disputes over the value of drugs, but there is no doubt in this case the quantity is substantial.

“My client has a significant drug addiction and it would appear that drugs have taken over his life to the detriment of everything else.”

Sheriff Marie Smart told Cuthbertson: “In my view nothing other than custody can be imposed.

“This was a Class A drug and, while you say you were holding it for others, I’m afraid that makes you a link in the chain and you are equally culpable and responsible.”

