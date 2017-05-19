Man jailed for attacking ex

A man has been jailed for 10 months after he forced his way into a Motherwell flat and attacked his ex-girlfriend.

David McConnell had been given bail only two days before on condition that he stay away from Yvonne Watson.

McConnell (40), of Muirhouse Tower, was found guilty at Hamilton Sheriff Court of smashing a glass door panel with a hammer, kicking the door repeatedly and forcing his way into the flat in Dalziel Tower on March 30 this year. He was also convicted of punching Ms Watson repeatedly.

McConnell admitted having cannabis and breaching bail by going to Dalziel Tower on March 30 and April 1.

He was also handed a one-year non-harassment order.

In a separate case he was cleared of spitting at Ms Watson in Dalziel Tower on March 6.

Ms Watson then appeared in court accused of spitting at McConnell and two court officers on the day of McConnell’s spitting trial. She denied the charge and was given bail ahead of trial in August.