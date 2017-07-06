Man injured in New Stevenston fire was also stabbed as police treat incident as attempted murder

A 38-year-old man who was injured in a New Stevenston fire may also have been attacked with a weapon as he fled the scene.

Police are now treating the incident on Tuesday which also saw a building suffer significant damage as attempted murder.

Around 11.40pm police received numerous calls about a disturbance, an explosion and a fire within and outside a property in Hall Street.

On arrival, there was no trace of a disturbance, however, the premises was well ablaze and had sustained significant damage.

A short time later, around midnight, a 38-year-old man arrived in a white van at Monklands District General Hospital where he sought treatment for stab wounds and burn injuries.

He has since been transferred to another hospital where staff describe his condition as serious.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham, Divisional CID, said: “From our enquiries so far we understand that there was an explosion in the building followed by a significant fire which subsequently destroyed it.

“We know that at least two men were seen going into the building and, following the explosion, two men left the building just prior to it going up in flames. One of those two is believed the injured man who a short time later went to the hospital.

“The injured man is then chased by the driver of a light coloured car from Hall Street into Stevenston Street where it is reported that a man (possibly the same one) was chased by another man brandishing a weapon.

“The car then made off along Stevenston Street towards Holytown.

“Officers have been in the area checking CCTV and a number of people have come forward to police already and their information has been very helpful, however, we are still keen to hear from anyone else who was in the vicinity between 11.30pm and midnight on Tuesday, who may have seen the car, the man with the weapon or indeed any information that will assist our enquiry.

“Whilst we have not yet had access to the building, we believe that there has been some sort of criminal activity taking place there and that the attack on the man and the fire was linked to that. We do not consider this to be a random attack.

“We believe at this time that the injured man got his burns as a result of the fire/explosion.”

Anyone with information can contact the CID at Motherwell Police Office via 101, quote reference number 0113/05/06 when you call.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.