Man in hospital after attack in Abronhill

A man is in stable condition in hospital after being mugged in Abronhill yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Around 4.10pm the 41-year-old was walking along Laburnum Road when he was approached by a woman and two men.

The group then proceeded to assault the victim before robbing him of his camera and mobile phone.

The victim was taken to Monklands Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The woman is described as aged between 20-35 years, 5’6” tall, with dark brown hair which was tied back in a ponytail and wearing a turquoise tracksuit top.

The first man is described as aged between 30-35 years, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and wearing a dark jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second man is described as aged between 30-40 years, of medium build, bald and wearing light coloured clothing.

Detective Sergeant Iain Sneddon from Coatbridge CID said: “This was a violent attack which left a man in hospital and enquiries are underway to trace the people involved.

“The victim is a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or a group matching the above descriptions, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge CID via 101 and quote incident number 2992/30. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”