Man in hospital after attack by three men in Larkhall

A 35-year-old man is being treated for head wounds after a vicious assault in Larkhall yesterday afternoon.

The victim was walking along Scotia Crescent at around 4.10pm when he was attacked by three thugs who later fled towards Abbotsford Avenue.

He is currently receiving treatment at Wishaw General Hospital.

The suspects are white, and aged 20 to 30.

One is around 6ft 2 ins, slim build and bald.

Another is 5ft 8 ins and medium build, and was wearing a black skip cap.

All the men were wearing dark coloured clothing.

Detective Constable Davy MacFarlane based as Cambuslang Police Office said:

“Enquiries are being carried out in the local area and officers have been gathering CCTV footage to gather more information on this assault.

“There would have been people in the local area on Friday afternoon around the time of the attack who may have seen these three man acting suspiciously.

“I would ask any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact Cambuslang Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2046 of November 17”.

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.