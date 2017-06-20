Man in dock for hounding his ex

A man who defied court orders to keep away from his ex has been put under supervision for two years.

Robert MacGregor (32), of Clydesdale Court, New Stevenston, was also ordered by a sheriff at Hamilton to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

He admitted charges including breaching bail, police assault and abusive or threatening behaviour at Wishaw General.

The court heard he was given bail on December 30 when he was ordered not to contact Michelle Boyle, but on May 2 he went to a house in Carfin Street, New Stevenston, and demanded to be let in so he could speak to her.

MacGregor was arrested and again got bail, but contacted her at a shop in Hamilton hours later.