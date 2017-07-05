Man in critical condition following New Stevenston fire

A man is in a critical condition is hospital after being injured in a New Stevenston fire that emergency services believe was started deliberately.

Residents reported the ground shaking in a huge explosion on last night (Tuesday) as an empty property in Hall Street was engulfed in flames.

Part of the building collapsed damaging a Volkswagen Polo.

Emergency services attended at around 11.40pm as fire crews put out the blaze, while around an hour later a man presented himself at Monklands Hospital with severe burn injuries.

The man has been described as being in a critical but stable condition, with his injuries being linked to the New Stevenston fire.

A section of the nearby railway was closed off on this morning (Wednesday), but has since reopened.

The building is next to Fullwood Children’s Nursery which put a message of Facebook to say it was staying shut.

It read: “We would like to inform you all that due to a fire at an empty house near Fullwood the police have made the decision to keep the area clear.

“Therefore at present we are unable to open the nursery. We thank you all for your understanding and will keep you informed as the information becomes available to us.”

Police Scotland are jointly investigating in with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and believe the fire may have been started deliberately.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm last night police were called to a report of a disturbance and a fire at a disused property in Hall Street, New Stevenston. Initial enquiries indicate that the fire may have been deliberately set.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed as a precaution due to the unsafe building. A search of the area took place for any injured people however no one was found.

“Around 0.40am this morning police received a report of a man who presented himself at hospital suffering from burn injuries in Monklands District General Hospital. He remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

“Officers are continuing enquiries and can confirm that both incidents are linked. Hall Street remains closed until further notice and local diversions are in place.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “A number of appliances were mobilised to the scene and crews extinguished the fire with high-power hoses.

“A thorough search of the property by specialist urban search and rescue units was thereafter carried out as a precaution due to the partial collapse of the building.

“Firefighters then ensured the area was made safe. A joint investigation with Police Scotland is now underway.”