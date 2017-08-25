Man in court on axe and threat charges

A man is in custody after allegedly arming himself with an axe and shouting threats.

Richard Wotherspoon (26), of Belvidere Road, Bellshill, is accused of shouting abuse while in possession of the blade at an address in the town’s Glencalder Crescent on August 16.

It’s alleged his rowdy behaviour continued in Mackenzie Terrace and North Road as well as at Coatbridge police station after he was detained. One charge states he knocked on doors in Mackenzie Terrace.

Wotherspoon is further accused of trying to bite two police officers and resisting arrest.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court. Sheriff Allan McKay set trial for September 22, refused bail and remanded him in custody.