Man in bridge drama

Emergency services were called out when a man threatened to throw himself into the River Clyde.

The 36-year-old spent two hours perched on the bridge between Motherwell and Hamilton before deciding to come down.

The drama began just before 5pm on Monday and was witnessed by passing motorists.

One onlooker said: “There were police and fire officers as well as paramedics, and there was a rescue boat in the river. The man had a bottle and was threatening to jump. Just before 7pm he came down of his own accord.”

The man was detained over public order offences allegedly committed after he was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.