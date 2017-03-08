Man hurt in disturbance

A man was injured during a disturbance at a flat in Uddingston.

The 51-year-old needed hospital treatment after the incident in Towie Place last night and another man was arrested.

An onlooker said there was a heavy police presence in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Towie Place about 5.30pm.

“A man aged 51 was taken to Wishaw General Hospital and released after treatment. A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.”