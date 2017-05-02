Man had face ‘chewed’ in Motherwell

A man “chewed” at a stranger’s face after threats were allegedly made against his mother.

Victim John Steel needed surgery and has been left with a scar after the vicious attack in Motherwell.

Steven Devon, a first offender, admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court. It happened in Burnside Court on November 11.

Michael McIntosh, prosecuting, said Mr Steel and Devon (27), of Kirkshaws Avenue, Coatbridge, didn’t know each other but were among a group who were drinking and playing pool in a pub on the night of the attack.

Later, for no clear reason, they argued in the street and Devon began punching Mr Steel who fled into a tower block. Devon followed him and continued the assault.

Mr McIntosh said it appeared at one point Mr Steel insulted Devon’s mum and that prompted the bite. The victim had a “substantial” number of stitches put in his cheek.

Police called to the tower block by a resident found Devon with blood on his hands and clothes.

He told officers: “I don’t regret it for a second. He threatened my mum so I chewed half his face off.”

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said Devon is “very close” to his mum and “snapped” when threats were made against her.

Sheriff David Bicket deferred sentence until June 1 and continued bail.