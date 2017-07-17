Man found injured in Merry Street

Police are continuing their enquiries after a man was found injured in Merry Street, Motherwell, in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning.

The emergency services attended the scene after the alarm was raised at around 1.15am.

Police found a 41-year-old man who was taken to Wishaw General for treatment and was subsequently transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.15am on Sunday, July 16, police were called to a report of a man lying injured on Merry Street, Motherwell.

“Emergency services attended and a 41 year old man was taken to Wishaw General before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information to help police discover what happened can contact Motherwell Police Office via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.