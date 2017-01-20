Man charged with police knife attack

A man is being held after allegedly attacking police officers with three knives at his Bellshill home.

Wayne Evans (34) appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court after the alleged incident in Clay Crescent on Wednesday.

It’s alleged he shouted abuse, grabbed the knives and brandished them.

Evans is also accused of trying repeatedly to stab PCs Mark Cameron and Donald Minto with the blades. It’s alleged that one of the blows struck PC Cameron on his gloved hand.

Evans, said to have been on bail for other matters at the time, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Trial was set for February 16 and Sheriff Daniel Kelly remanded him in custody.