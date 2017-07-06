Man arrested in connection with fatal Craigneuk stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection the death of Kevin Gallacher in Craigneuk on Tuesday.

Mr Gallacher (38) was rushed to Wishaw General after being found stabbed in Glencairn Avenue at around 11.30pm, but later died in hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the death.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court later tomorrow (Friday).