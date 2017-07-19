Man accused of smashing CCTV cameras

A man has been accused of using a hammer to smash CCTV cameras near his home.

Steven Kirkwood (32), of Amethyst Avenue, Bellshill, was remanded in custody after an appearance at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He denied being in possession of an offensive weapon and using the hammer to damage a number of cameras in Amethyst Avenue on July 17.

Trial was set for August 25.

Sheriff Shiona Waldron, who heard Kirkwood was allegedly on bail at the time, ordered him to be detained in custody.