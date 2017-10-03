Man (37) assaulted in abduction attempt

An incident in Wishaw last Wednesday (September 27) is being treated as an attempted abduction

Around 1.30pm a 37-year-old man was walking on Netherton Street when a silver vehicle pulled up alongside him.

Two men exited and forced him into the vehicle where he was subsequently assaulted and threats made.

The victim was eventually released and the vehicle made off in the direction of the Netherton area, he was assisted by a passing ambulance.

Detective Constable Jacqui McCann from Wishaw CID said: “Whilst this appears to have been a targeted incident it was a sustained attack which left the victim with facial injuries and it is vital we trace the men responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone within the vicinity of Netherton Street last Wednesday and may have witnessed what happened or saw the vehicle to please get in touch”

Anyone with information should contact Wishaw CID via 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.