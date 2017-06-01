Lanarkshire man guilty of unlicensed puppy selling

A Lanarkshire-based illegal puppy farmer has been fiound guilty following an investigation by the Scottish SPCA.

Christopher Gorman (54) of Killearn Crescent, Plains, appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 31, and was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering, trading without a licence, exposing dogs to unsatisfactory conditions and failure to provide the necessary nutrition.

Sentencing has been deferred until June 28.

Commenting on the case, an undercover inspector said: “Gorman did not have a licence to sell dogs but continued to so over a long period of time.

“There were 45 animals in his care, all of which were suffering from health problems such as cherry eye, diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Upon inspection, the dogs were seen to be roaming around together and there was no separation for breed, age, sex and size.

“The conditions were not appropriate for the number of fogs being kept and bred, and posed serious hygiene concerns, specifically the ability to disinfect and spread the spread of infection and disease.

“Most of the dogs were French bulldog breeds and living in poor conditions.

“There were faeces all over the yard and inside the house and this would have increased the risk of spread of disease, worms and infection. There was also no bedding for the dogs in their kennels.

“We are please that Gorman has been found guilty and await sentencing on June 28.

“Unfortunately the puppy trade is big business in Scotland with breeders like Gorman operating from their own premises as well as thousands of dogs being brought into the country each year from Norther Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. They are then sold on at huge profit by the dealers as this kind of business puts profit before an animal’s health and wellbeing.

“We are working in partnership with a number of organisations and agencies to execute Operation Delphin, including Stena Line, Police Scotland, Trading Standards, HMRC and all UK and Ireland animal welfare charities such as the USPCA, DSPCA, ISPCA and RSPCA.

“We are all continuing to work together which is testament to everyone’s commitment to tackle this growing problem.”