Knifeman faced up to police officers

A rowdy who challenged police officers to fight while holding a knife has been jailed for 11 months.

James Jones (34), of Cuckoo Way, Holytown, admitted abusive or threatening behaviour at the Airth Court homeless unit in Motherwell where he was staying on March 30.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard he stole a key and clothing from another resident’s room, made threats and refused to put down the knife when police intervened.

Jones also admitted shouting abuse, singing sectarian songs and threatening police at a house in Thorn Road, Bellshill, on March 19. He was already on bail for another matter at the time.

The court heard he was again given bail after the Airth Court disturbance and put under a curfew, but on May 3 he was caught in Turquoise Terrace, Bellshill, during the curfew period.