Knifeman back in prison

A repeat knife offender has been jailed for two years after he was caught with a blade in an Uddingston street.
Gary Lafferty (31) was on early release from prison when he got into trouble again, Hamilton Sheriff Court was told.
Lafferty, a prisoner, admitted having a knife in Braefoot Lane on March 10 this year.
Last year he got an 18-month sentence for fighting with another man while armed with a knife in Tannnochside. Police were alerted on that occasion when CCTV captured the pair squaring up to each other in Merrick Terrace.
In 2014 he was jailed for more than a year for brandishing a knife at his partner, punching and kicking her at a house in Liberty Road, Bellshill.
In the latest case Sheriff Marie Smart told Lafferty she would have jailed him for three years but for his early plea of guilty.
