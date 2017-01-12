Knife youth curfew

A youth caught with a knife in Motherwell was under supervision for illegal possession of a sword.

Steven Mills (18), of McClurg Court, Motherwell, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week. He admitted having an offensive weapon in Logans Road and Lindum Crescent on January 7.

He also admitted acting aggressively, gesticulating and challenging people to fight.

Sheriff Ray Small heard Mills was given a community payback order for the sword offence at Airdrie Sheriff Court in June.

The sheriff called for background reports and deferred sentence until February 6. Mills was given bail but ordered to stay indoors from 7pm to 7am each day.