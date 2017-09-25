Killer caught with jail phone for second time

A murderer serving a life sentence has been caught with a mobile phone in jail for the second time in a matter of months.

Martin MacMaikan is one of many prisoners who manage to get hold of the devices despite the best efforts of the prison authorities to thwart them.

He was handed a four-month sentence at Hamilton Sheriff Court, but that won’t be added to the 20-year stretch he is serving.

MacMaikan (32), of Crofthead Crescent, Bellshill, and Amanda Cook were convicted of murdering Motherwell man Mark Donnelly, said to be MacMaikan’s best friend, in Coatbridge in 2013.

Mr Donnelly (27) suffered at least 114 separate injuries after the pair punched, kicked and stamped on him.

MacMaikan is serving his sentence at Shotts Prison. In February this year he admitted having a phone and charger in the jail last November.

On that occasion he was also jailed for four months, but the sentence took immediate effect and wasn’t added to the 20 years. This time he represented himself in court and told Sheriff Douglas Brown he has “mental health issues”.

Shotts was part of a 2016 pilot project as the authorities used ‘blocking’ technology to try to stop prisoners making calls from illegal mobiles.

However, last month campaign group Reform Scotland argued prisoners should have landlines in their cells to help maintain relationships with their families.