Jewels theft victim in appeal to crooks

The victim of a housebreaking is offering the crooks a £50,000 reward for turning in their accomplices and returning the stolen jewellery.

A trailer advertising the deal was parked in Main Street, Bothwell, on Sunday, a week after the house in the village’s Croftbank Avenue was raided.

Police put out an appeal for information about the break-in, but now a firm of private investigators has been hired in a bid to track down the stolen items and those responsible.

Expensive jewellery and watches were among the personal items stolen during the break-in which happened during the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, when the householders were out. Neighbours heard the burglar alarm going off.

An appeal by Glasgow-based Boothroyd Investigations on the trailer reads: “Do you have information? Were you involved?

“Give the names of everyone else involved and return the items. A £50,000 cash reward will be paid.”

Police said they have been speaking to residents in the vicinity and checking CCTV.

Inspector Scott McCarren said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9.

“Did you see a vehicle nearby which you did not recognise? Have you been offered any jewellery for sale, such as an expensive watch?

“If you have any piece of information, regardless of how small, please contact police.”

Boothroyds describes itself as “one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK”, headed up by a retired police officer who once ran Strathclyde Police’s CID special operations.

The firm’s website guarantees “a professional trustworthy service that will act in accordance with the law at all times”.