Jail stretch for bribe bid drug dealer

A drug dealer who offered a worker £10,000 to get rid of cocaine and phones stashed in a car seized by police has been jailed for three and a half years.

Colin Landsborough was charged after 91 bags of the Class A drug, worth £3640, were recovered.

Landsborough was again in trouble four months later when police found cocaine worth up to £28,000, plus £29,000 in cash, at his Bellshill home.

Landsborough (23), of St Margaret’s Court, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs in Agnew Court, Bellshill, on January 31 and at his home on May 31. He also admitted trying to bribe a worker from recovery firm 911 at its yard off Fallside Road, Bothwell.

Michael McIntosh, prosecuting, said after the car was seized it was taken to the compound but before it could be searched Landsborough and another man arrived. They offered £5000 in cash then £10,000, but the worker refused and the police were contacted.

Landsborough was on bail for this when police went to his home on May 31 and found more drugs. He has been in jail since then.

Elspeth Forrest, defending, said Landsborough came from a good background but had gone through a “very difficult” period which involved certain bereavements.

She said he “became involved with a group of people”, adding: “The court can be assured from him and his family that when he is released he won’t return to that type of life. He has found custody difficult.”

Sheriff Marie Smart told Landsborough: “Being involved in the supply of Class A drugs not once but twice, there is only one way this can be dealt with.”

The sheriff said his “previous good character” and guilty pleas had saved him from a much longer jail stretch.