Jail over cocaine and ecstasy cache

A man has been jailed for a year after cocaine and ecstasy worth £7000 was found at his home in New Stevenston.

Jamie McCall (24), of Wrangholm Drive, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs last July when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Michael McIntosh, prosecuting, said officers also found a drugs tick list, scales, rolls of bags and a cocaine-stained spoon after forcing entry.

The court heard it’s McCall’s second conviction for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, but defence agent Luke O’Curry said his client had been in hospital for six months after a serious assault and others had taken advantage of his vulnerable condition.

Mr O’Curry said McCall’s role was simply to provide a base for these people.