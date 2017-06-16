Jail for abusing girls aged seven

A man who abused two seven-year-old girls has been jailed for two years and three months.

Hugh Murray (42), a prisoner, denied sexually assaulting the youngsters at an adddress in Bothwell in February 2011, but a jury found him guilty after trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The victims both gave evidence during the three-day trial.

Sheriff David Bicket ordered that the sentence should start at the end of a four-year stretch imposed at Glasgow Sheriff Court in 2015 for indecency involving a teenage girl and assaults.

The court heard Murray was jailed for four months at Hamilton in October 2015 for an offence involving indecent images of children.

Sheriff Bicket also put Murray on the sex offenders register for 10 years and had his name added to a list of people deemed unsuitable to work with under-18s.