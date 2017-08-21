Jail at last for tormenting ex

A man has been jailed and given a non-harassment order for a “heinous” attack on his ex-partner just days after walking free from court.

William Gilmour (33) admitted trying to force his way into a house in Dee Path, Holytown, and assaulting Elizabeth Quinn while she held a child in her arms.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard it happened on July 15 this year, not long after Gilmour, of Wood Crescent, Motherwell, had been handed a community payback order instead of prison in another case involving Ms Quinn.

He kicked a fence and a door, made threats, demanded to be let into the house and damaged various household items. Then he hurled a metal chair which struck Ms Quinn on the body, threw a stone at her and pushed her.

Defence agent Ian Scott suggested the recently-imposed order could be allowed to continue and Gilmour given the chance to tackle his drink problem.

However, Sheriff Allan McKay told the accused: “Within days of taking on a community payback order you committed these heinous offences in relation to the same victim.

“For social workers to say in their report that the court might take a dim view of this conduct is the understatement of the year.

“I’m sure when sober in the cold light of day you must know this conduct is wholly unacceptable.”

The sheriff jailed Gilmour for six months and imposed a non-harassment order which bans him from contacting Ms Quinn for three years.