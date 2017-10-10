Injured cop still off work after nine months

A police officer has been off work for nine months after suffering a shoulder injury during a disturbance at a flat in Motherwell.

However, the rowdy responsible has been spared a jail sentence after his solicitor said he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and tends to “over react” in stressful situations.

Ben Plowman (25), of Coursington Tower, Motherwell, admitted acting aggressively at another flat in the same block last December, resisting arrest and causing injury to PC Greg Russell during a struggle.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce told Hamilton Sheriff Court his client has been stabbed and badly injured on more than one occasion and has a result been diagnosed with PTSD. Mr Bruce said Plowman had been drinking and thought, wrongly, that the officers needed a warrant to get into the flat.

The solicitor added: “In a sober frame of mind he accepts the officers were only doing their job. The injury is unfortunate, but it came about through a struggle, not an assault.

“He has significant mental health problems and has been diagnosed with PTSD. I’m told a symptom of this is over reacting in stressful situations. He regrets what happened to the officer, but it wasn’t foreseeable.”

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre said he had considered jail but instead ordered Plowman to pay the officer £600 compensation. He will be supervised for 14 months and must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “It wasn’t an an assault but it was an act of violence which caused considerable injury, and the community has been deprived of the officer’s services.

“You have serious convictions for offences of violence, but none for some years. Hopefully your offending is coming to an end.”