Hunt is on for New Stevenston bag snatcher

Detectives are appealing for information after an elderly woman had her bag snatched in New Stevenston earlier today (Tuesday).

The thief made off along Coronation Road. He is described as a white man in his early 20s, with a slim build. He wore a navy blue baseball cap and navy coloured jacket, possibly with a hood. He also had black Adidas trousers with three stripes down the side of each leg. His bike is described as a purple mountain bike.

The woman’s handbag contained items of great sentimental value and she is keen to have these returned. He black handbag had a small badge at the front and a long shoulder strap.

Police officers have been enquiring door to door and are studying CCTV. They are particularly hoping to hear from any motorists who may have captured dashcam footage of the robbery.

Detective Constable Colin Pendrich said: “This area is pretty populated and is overlooked by several houses so it is possible someone saw this cyclist, either before or after the incident and thought nothing of it at the time. This man clearly has no conscience. To target an elderly lady as she is walking along the road is despicable behaviour and it is imperative we find him. If you have any information or recognise the description of the suspect then please do contact us. Even if you think your information is not important, please pass it on and let us judge its significance – it could prove vital.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CID officers at Wishaw Police Station on 101, quoting reference 0813 of May 16, 2017. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.