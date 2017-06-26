Hubby spared prison

A man who bit his wife repeatedly and threatened to eat her has avoided jail.

Kevin Frew subjected Cheryl to a terrifying six-hour ordeal when he locked the doors at their home in Lindum Street, Motherwell, after an argument.

He threatened her and pulled her hair so hard some of it fell out. He threatened to eat her as he watched a horror film, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard.

Frew (26), now of Angus Avenue, Motherwell, admitted detaining his wife against her will and assaulting her last October.

Sheriff Shiona Waldron ordered him to be supervised for 15 months and to attend alcohol counselling. He must also do 225 hours of unpaid work.