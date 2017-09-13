Hot liquid thrown over police worker

A man who attacked his ex then threw hot liquid over a civilian police worker has been sent to prison for eight months.

James Lang (49), of Clyde Drive, Mossend, admitted flooring June Clelland with a punch then grabbing and kicking her in Unthank Road, Mossend, on May 10.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court he also admitted assaulting Kenneth Brown at Motherwell police station the same day. The charge stated he threw an unspecified hot liquid over the worker, but did not suggest there were any significant burns to the victim.

Lang further admitted breaching bail conditions, but allegations that he tried to punch and kick George Falconer and threatened to damage property in Unthank Road were dropped.