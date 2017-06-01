Hospital rowdy is jailed

Two female nurses were assaulted by a hospital rowdy who tried to light a cigarette then urinated on the floor.

Derek Paris was sent to prison for five months when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Paris (22) admitted shouting abuse, threats and demands, trying to light a cigarette and relieving himself at Wishaw General on April 28.

He also admitted shoving one nurse, who was hurt when she fell back against a sink, then grabbing her colleague and pushing her.

Paris, of Northwood Drive, Newmains, has a long list of previous convictions for public order offences and was on bail at the time of the latest incident.