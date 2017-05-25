Holytown mum thanks good Samaritan following terror attack

A Holytown mum has thanked the good Samaritan who gave her daughter and a friend train tickets to get home after the Manchester terror attack.

Karen Lamplugh’s appeal on Facebook to find the woman who gave her daughter Nicola and her best friend Chelsea Aitchison tickets to Glasgow Central went viral being shared over 5,000 times.

Nicola and Karen were attending pop star Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night where suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured dozens more with a nail bomb.

Joanna Forrester from Whiteinch gave them her tickets to Glasgow as her husband David was driving down to Manchester to pick her and her two daughters up.

The social media appeal proved successful as Karen was able to connect with Joanna.

She said: “I would like to thank Joanna so much for her act of kindness, it restores my faith in humanity when things like this happen, and also to the kind people of Manchester who help everyone involved.”

After getting home herself Joanna wrote on Facebook: “My prayers are with all affected, injured, and grieving in Manchester.”

Police have made a number of arrests after carrying out a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton in Warwickshire as they try to uncover the terrorist network who radicalised Abedi and aided him to carry out his horrific actions.