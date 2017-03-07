HMRC request is a con

Police Scotland are warning of a telephone scam which has seen some pensioners defrauded by heartless conmen who are profiteering through a crooked scheme.

Fraudsters claiming to be from HMRC have successfully persuaded victims to pay non-existent debts through the purchase of iTunes gift cards.

A 73-year-old man near Oban was recently targeted by one fraudster, telling him that he owed HMRC money and that the police would be called if he failed to pay up.

The man was then instructed to go to a supermarket to purchase the gift cards.

The man was concerned enough to comply with this request - but when he told the shop assistant what he had been instructed to to do, he was advised to stop as it was in fact, a scam.

Police have reinforced that message and stated that HMRC would never ask a taxpayer to pay a penalty in this way.

They believe that the elderly in particular are being targeted across Scotland and that anyone with any concerns should contact them on 101.