Heroin supplier gets chance

A man who admitted a heroin dealing charge walked free when a sheriff decided to give him a chance.

Gordon Inglis (41), of Carrick Way, Bothwell, admitted having the Class A drug with intent to supply another when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He was caught in John Street, Blantyre, on March 6 this year, the court heard.

Defence agent Ali Murray said he didn’t wish to “downplay” the serious nature of the charge, but stressed Inglis was supplying his partner with the drug and no one else.

Urging Sheriff Douglas Brown not to send his client to prison, Mr Murray added: “He has had a serious heroin addiction for more than 20 years. Jail would mean him losing his relationship, his tenancy and the progress made with Lanarkshire addiction team.”

The sheriff ordered Inglis to carry out 270 hours of unpaid community work within nine months, telling him: “I’m giving you a chance, but this is a very serious charge and if there is any breach of this order you will be jailed.”