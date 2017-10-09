Heroin dealer sent to jail for ten months

Police carrying out a drugs search found heroin worth hundreds of pounds stuffed in the suspect’s back passage.

Colin Henderson (38), who has two previous convictions for dealing in drugs, was jailed for 10 months at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at his flat in Emerald Terrace, Bellshill, on June 21.

The court heard police also detained a customer seen leaving the flat with a small bag of heroin.

Henderson got up from the sofa when officers arrived and a bag of brown powder fell out of the pocket of his shorts. More heroin was seized after an intimate search of the suspect. The total value of the heroin was around £900.

Two sets of scales, mobile phones and cash were also recovered.

Henderson admitted selling drugs, claiming he started after being ‘sanctioned’ and losing his benefits due to missing an appointment.

Defence agent Roberto Manini said his client’s partner died earlier this year and that affected him badly, sending him into a “downward spiral”.

Mr Manini added: “He has his own fight with heroin and plans to use his time in jail to finally get off the drug.”

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre told Henderson drug abuse is a “blight on the community” and behind many of the cases that come before the court.

The sheriff also ordered forfeiture of £650 seized from the flat.