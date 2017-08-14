Heroin charge four get good deal in court

A man who admitted a heroin dealing charge has avoided punishment — because he is already in jail.

Paul Fleming (46) got a 15-month prison stretch after he admitted possession of a knife outside his home in McClurg Court, Motherwell, on May 24 this year.

An allegation that he shouted abuse, made threats and challenged people to fight was dropped.

Fleming was on bail at the time after appearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin at another flat in McClurg Court on April 4.

He admitted the drugs charge 10 days after being jailed for the knife offence. He was fined £240 but given no time to pay as he’s in prison, so the financial penalty will be written off.

Co-accused John Paul Gillon (33), Emma Hamilton (25) and Steven Mills (19), all of McClurg Court, had their not guilty pleas to the heroin dealing charge accepted.

Gillon admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80, but this was also written off as, three days earlier, he had been jailed for 18 months for slashing a man with a knife in Oakfield Road, Motherwell.

The court heard police officers seized several small bags of heroin when they went to the McClurg Court flat.

Solicitor Diarmid Bruce, who represented all four accused, said Fleming had bought the drugs, worth about £160 in total, to share with his friends and was not a commercial dealer.