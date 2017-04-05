Have your say on changes to the justice system at Lanarkshire event

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) is holding a public event in Lanarkshire next month to discuss propositions for the radical transformation of the summary justice system.

The SCTS Proposition Paper: A New Model for Summary Criminal Court Procedure was published in February and sets out an ambitious new model for summary criminal court procedure, transformed through modern technology and with a new emphasis on case management.

The event is open to all those interested in the summary criminal justice system will take place at the University of the West of Scotland’s Hamilton campus on Wednesday, May 24, from 4.40-6.30pm, with refreshments provided.

Those wishing to attend should e-mail their name and details.

Further information on the report can be found here and the report itself can be found here