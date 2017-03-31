Hamster row led to man biting pal’s nose

A dad who bit off a chunk of his pal’s nose after a row about a hamster has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard Kurtis McLeod was furious that his girlfriend had locked him out of their home in Bellshill.

He kicked the door in and there was then a “discussion” about the hamster. The situation escalated when his girlfriend saw the pet was missing from its damaged cage.

William Thomson, who had been out with McLeod, tried to act as peacemaker, but McLeod turned on him, hitting him with a TV remote and a bottle before biting off a piece of his nose.

McLeod (25) admitted assaulting Mr Thomson to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at the house in York Place on January 11 this year.

He also admitted forcing entry to the house, throwing household items about and trying to bite a police officer.

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said Mr Thomson had tried without success to calm down his friend.

She told the court: “There was a discussion in relation to a hamster. McLeod’s girlfriend left the room and when she returned the hamster had been removed from the cage. McLeod threw a piece of the broken cage across the room.”

The fate of the hamster was not disclosed.

McLeod then rained down blows on his pal whose screams could be heard outside.

Ms Russell said McLeod bit Mr Thomson after the pair ended up on the floor. Mr Thomson lost about one-third of his nose and has since had surgery to rebuild it. Another operation is planned.

Both men were “covered in blood” when police arrived. McLeod had stripped off and was found lying on a bed.

Defence agent Sandy Morrison said McLeod, who has a daughter aged four, had taken alcohol and valium, and could remember very little about the attack.

Sheriff Shiona Waldron said McLeod has a “shocking” record for violent crime. He will be supervised for nine months on his release.