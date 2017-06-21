Grotto centre intruder stole rosary beads

A youth who stole a set of rosary beads after breaking into Carfin Pilgrimage Centre has been locked up for seven months.

Tadas Snitka also got away with two charity tins, Hamilton Sheriff Court was told.

Snitka (18), of Northall Quadrant, Motherwell, admitted breaking into the centre, next to Carfin Grotto, and stealing the items last month.

He also admitted stealing two bottles of alcohol after breaking into Tesco in Bell Quadrant, Carfin, the same day. Allegations that he resisted arrest and was in possession of cannabis were dropped.

The court heard that by getting into further trouble Snitka had breached a community payback order imposed at the same court in July last year for an attempted hold-up involving a knife. In that case he was ordered to be supervised for a year and given 220 hours of unpaid community work.

Snitka was again spared custody on two separate occasions earlier this year when he was electronically tagged for carrying out housebreakings.

Tagging orders were still in force when he broke into the pilgrimage centre, but he ripped off the tag before he went out that night.