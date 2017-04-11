Goods worth thousands of pounds stolen from house in Bothwell

Police Scotland are appealing for information and assistance following a housebreaking at a property in Bothwell.

Between 11am on Friday and 5pm on Monday, thieves gained entry to a house in Croftbank Avenue.

A number of personal items were stolen in the incident, including high value jewellery and watches.

The value of the theft is still to be ascertained, however, it is believed to be in the thousands.

Officers are continuing enquiries in the local area, speaking to local residents and checking any available CCTV and are appealing for witnesses and information which might help trace who is responsible.

Inspector Scott McCarren said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between the times of when the incident is believed to have occurred.

“There was no one in the property at the time of the incident. However, we understand from our enquiries that a few neighbours nearby heard the property’s burglar alarm sounding on Sunday afternoon at around 3.15pm, a few hours before the break in was discovered.

“I would appeal to anyone in the local area who may have seen someone acting suspiciously on Sunday afternoon. Did you see a vehicle nearby which you did not recognise? Similarly, have you been offered any jewellery for sale, such as an expensive watch? If you have any piece of information, regardless of how small it might be, please contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.