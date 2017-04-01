Fraud alert after elderly are targeted by bank card scammers

A Bellshill pensioner narrowly avoided being robbed of a four-figure sum after a con artist claimed her card had been used fraudulently.

And in another incident an 88-year-old Motherwell woman was also told her card had been compromised by fraud, and that two men would call at her home to collect it.

Now police are warning residents to be extra vigilant after a spare of calls from people claiming to be from their bank or the police.

In the first incident the 70-year-old potential victim was persuaded to withdraw cash from her bank, which police would collect from her home.

Staff at the bank were suspicious, the money was not released,and polcie were called.

In the second incident the supposed visit to the would-be victim’s home didn’t take place, and police were alerted.

Community Inspector Jeffrey, said: “It doesn’t matter who you are; if you get a call from a bank or the police you tend to believe who is on the other end of the phone.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of people who prey on this trust and use it to their advantage.

“Thankfully on both occasions, no money was handed over, but this can be very distressing for those involved.

“I would advise that people should never provide details about their personal finance or existing bank accounts, PIN over the phone unless they know who they are speaking to.

“The police or your bank will never ask you to withdraw money and send to them or wait for it to be uplifted, nor would they ask you to send your bank cards, or any other personal property, to them via taxi, courier or any other means.

“If you are at all suspicious about a call that you received, then please contact Police via 101 or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.

“If you have any concerns about your bank account, then visit your local branch.”