Four-year ban for double crash driver

A drink drive suspect has been banned from the roads for four years after causing two separate crashes.

Mel Ray must also reset his test and carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.

Ray (25), formerly of McCulloch Avenue, Viewpark, admitted charges of dangerous driving and failing to provide breath specimens.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard he reversed at speed into another vehicle in Walnut Place, Viewpark, on January 8 this year. Then, breaking the speed limit, he lost control and crashed into a car in North Road, Bellshill.

Charges alleging Ray had a knife and challenged people to fight in Walnut Place were dropped.

Sheriff Douglas Brown told Ray, now of Burnbrae Road, Blantyre, he will be under supervision for one year.