Four in dock on heroin charge

Three men and a woman have been charged with dealing heroin in Motherwell.

Paul Fleming (45), John Paul Gillon (32), Emma Hamilton (25) and Steven Mills (18), all of McClurg Court, Motherwell, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

They were accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug in McClurg Court on April 4.

All four were represented by solicitor Diarmid Bruce and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Trial was set for July and they were given bail by Sheriff Marie Smart.