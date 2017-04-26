Former boys’ football boss in the dock

A former Celtic Boys’ Club chief is facing charges of indecency.
Frank Cairney (82), who is from the Uddingston area, appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court this afternoon.
He made no plea to an allegation of indecent assault and six other charges.
The case was continued for further examination and Cairney was released on bail.
He was involved with the successful Glasgow-based boys’ football organisation for many years.
