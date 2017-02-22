Football fans get result in court

Two football fans have been cleared of misconduct during matches at Fir Park.

Fabrizio Ilari was accused of putting himself and other supporters in danger by holding up a lit flare in a crowded stand when Motherwell were playing Rangers in July last year.

Ilari (24), of Castlemilk, Glasgow, denied culpable and reckless conduct when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court. Sheriff Marie Smart returned a not proven verdict after trial.

Ben McKillop (33), of Lennoxtown, was charged under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act with conduct “likely to incite public disorder”.

It was alleged he sang an IRA song at Fir Park when Celtic were the visitors last April.

Two police officers gave evidence in court against him, but Sheriff Mark Thorley found McKillop not guilty.